MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $498.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.54 and its 200 day moving average is $423.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

