MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

DB stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

