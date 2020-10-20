MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

