MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture stock opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

