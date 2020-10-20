MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 374.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 492.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.31.

ESS opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

