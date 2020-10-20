MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 457,500 shares of company stock worth $30,600,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,798. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.