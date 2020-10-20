MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

CP stock opened at $318.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $327.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

