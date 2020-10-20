MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,945 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett makes up 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.