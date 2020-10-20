MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 3.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,051,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

