MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.26 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 134,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 81,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

