MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 384,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,846.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

