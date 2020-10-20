MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.61 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after purchasing an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10,893.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

