MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,892 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

NYSE CNHI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

