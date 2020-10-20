MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

V opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

