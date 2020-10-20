MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

