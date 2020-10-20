MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the period. Paramount Group makes up about 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.48% of Paramount Group worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paramount Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.