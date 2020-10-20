MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.21 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

CM opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

