MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allegion by 465.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 34.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.