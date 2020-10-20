MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,547.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

