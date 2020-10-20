MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 170.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $113,980,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 in the last three months.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

