MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 17,703 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

