MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,210 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.