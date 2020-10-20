MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 6,197 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $207.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.