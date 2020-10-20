MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eBay by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. 140166 increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

