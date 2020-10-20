MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up 3.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.68.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

