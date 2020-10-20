MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for approximately 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $81.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.