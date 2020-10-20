MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

