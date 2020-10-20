MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 305,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

TD stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

