MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,769 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

