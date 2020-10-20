MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 15,659 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

