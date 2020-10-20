MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,763 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

WEC stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.