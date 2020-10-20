MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 672 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,071.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,752.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $998.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $863.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

