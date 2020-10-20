MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

