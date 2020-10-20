MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Dover by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dover by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Dover by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.07. 5,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

