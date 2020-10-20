MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,841.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.03129093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.02070650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00399665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.01023706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00526031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.