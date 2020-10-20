Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after purchasing an additional 393,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10,893.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

