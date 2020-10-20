Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.