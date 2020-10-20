Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives $107.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.73. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $6,275,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.