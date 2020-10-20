Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $998,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

