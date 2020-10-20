MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
