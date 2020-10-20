MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

