MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

