Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.68.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

