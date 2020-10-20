Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.25

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 91.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
