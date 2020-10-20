Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.25

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 91.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

