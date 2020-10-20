Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

Shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.25. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 111,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.59.

In related news, insider Philippa Couttie acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03). Also, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38).

About Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

