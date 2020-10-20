Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

