Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.01025919 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

