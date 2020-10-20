Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $121.83 or 0.01025919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,730,189 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Ovis, Coinbe, Coinut, Poloniex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Huobi, Kraken, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Bisq, DragonEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Nanex, TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coindeal, Upbit, Binance, Coinroom, Bitlish and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.