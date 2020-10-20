Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on November 20th

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust stock opened at GBX 122.59 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.48. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16.
Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.