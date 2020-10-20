Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on November 20th

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust stock opened at GBX 122.59 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.48. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16.

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

