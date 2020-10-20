Morgan Stanley Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $240.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $343.00 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average of $276.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.