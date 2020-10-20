Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,497 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

